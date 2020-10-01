Somu lashes out at Narayana for faulting Babri verdict

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2020 23:37 IST

‘Left parties have always been anti-Hindu’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has ridiculed CPI national secretary K. Narayana for finding fault with the CBI court verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju said that Mr. Narayana’s allegation that L.K. Advani and other top BJP leaders were behind the incident was ridiculous as the court said in no uncertain terms that there was no evidence of such a conspiracy.

“The Communist parties, which have been anti-Hindu right from the beginning and have always been appeasing other parties for electoral gains, are not expected to accept the verdict,” Mr. Veerraju said, and questioned whether Mr. Narayana had witnessed the BJP leaders provoking the ‘kar sevaks’ to bring down the mosque.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP-JSP alliance

He further said that the CPI leader had no right to criticise the BJP-JSP alliance, pointing out that there was perhaps no party in the country with which the Left parties had not tied up.

The CPI had forged alliances with the Congress, the TDP, and even the Jana Sangh in the past, he said. “Mr. Narayana is targeting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, with whom the CPI had joined hands earlier,” Mr. Veerraju said, and demanded that the CPI leader stop his “vicious propaganda” against the BJP.