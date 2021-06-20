Somu flays govt. policies

BJP State president Somu Veerraju questioned through Twitter what had happened to the Chief Minister’s promise to implement a new Pay Revision Commission for the government employees soon after his party came to power.

He also wanted to know the status of his assurance to regularise the contract employees in all departments.

“Did you not have anything except populist schemes in the last two years?” Mr. Veerraju questioned the Chief Minister in continuation of his tirade against the government’s ‘anti-people’ policies.