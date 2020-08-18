Somu demands ₹5,000 aid to each flood-hit families

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2020 23:33 IST

‘Govt. has reneged on its promise of rehabilitating the residents’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday said the YSRCP had done nothing in the last one year to safeguard the interests of the residents of villages facing submersion threat in the Polavaram and Konaseema regions, and demanded a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to each of the affected families.

Mr. Veerraju, along with other party leaders, went round the flood-hit areas of the Polavaram and Konaseema regions, and interacted with the residents to get a first-hand account of their problems.

Two teams, one comprising Mr. Veerraju and party State vice-president Vishnuvardhan and the other comprising MLC P.V.N. Madhav and Kisan Morcha State president V. Suryanarayana Raju, toured the Polavaram and Konaseema villages.

‘No transport facility’

Mr. Veerraju said houses, schools, temples and crops were inundated and flood water had entered the island villages as a result of increasing the height of the cofferdam.

Interacting with the local residents in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district, where the gushing flood water had breached the bunds, the BJP leader said he would take it to the notice of the government.

Mr. Veerraju said residents of nearly 19 villages in the mandal and Polavaram region did not have access to any transport facility. He said the YCRCP had gone back on its promise of rehabilitating the residents of the low-lying areas. The Relief and Rehabilitation package assured by the government in the past was yet to reach the victims, he said.

The BJP leader demanded construction of revetment at the temporary bund in Polavaram village to prevent inundation of the houses located in the region.