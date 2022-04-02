Somireddy demands CBI probe into ‘liquor smuggling’ from Goa into A.P.

April 02, 2022 00:54 IST

YSRCP men are involved, he alleges

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Friday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged smuggling of spurious liquor from Goa and other States into A.P.

Addressing the media here, he alleged that YSR Congress Party men from Nellore were behind the smuggling of illicit liquor from outside the State to make a fast buck. The recent seizure made by the SPSR Nellore police of liquor smuggled into the State from Goa concealed in tar tankers was a pointer to a “big scandal”, he said, adding that it was shocking to note that the liquor worth ₹20 per bottle was sold at over ₹200 in State-run shops with some erring supervisors colluding with the smugglers.

Only a thorough probe by the CBI would bring out the truth and bring to book the culprits, he said. Nellore had been a centre of smuggling of illicit liquor with those now in the ruling party named as accused in offences in 2014, he recalled.