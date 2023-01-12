ADVERTISEMENT

Somesh Kumar says he’s prepared to discharge any responsibility assigned by GoAP 

January 12, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Kumar said he did not yet decide on his future plans and maintained that he would take whatever comes in his stride

The Hindu Bureau

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar who has been directed by the Department of Personnel and Training to report to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) following Wednesday’s judgement of the Telangana High Court (HC), said he was prepared to work in any post, whether big or small, given to him. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar who has been directed by the Department of Personnel and Training to report to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) following Wednesday's judgement of the Telangana High Court (HC), said he was prepared to work in any post, whether big or small, given to him.

“I am ready to discharge any responsibility assigned by the GoAP”, he told media persons on his arrival here on Thursday. 

As far as speculation that he is going to opt for voluntary retirement is concerned, Mr. Kumar said he did not yet decide on his future plans and maintained that he would take whatever comes in his stride. 

Later, Mr. Somesh Kumar met A.P. Government Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Vijayawada and is likely to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

It may be noted that the Telangana HC quashed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)‘s order that allocated Mr. Somesh Kumar to the Telangana cadre.

The DoPT had challenged an order issued in 2016 by the CAT declaring the allocation of Mr. Somesh Kumar to the A.P. State cadre, as illegal and arbitrary. The Telangana HC held that the CAT erred in interfering with the allocation of Mr. Somesh Kumar to A.P. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

