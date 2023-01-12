HamberMenu
Somesh Kumar gives joining report; says prepared to discharge any responsibility

January 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Somesh Kumar calling on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday. Later, he called on Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat, and gave a joining report to him.

Mr. Somesh Kumar, who has been directed by the Department of Personnel and Training to report to Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) following Wednesday’s judgment of the Telangana High Court, said he was prepared to work in any post, whether big or small, given to him.

Speaking to reporters,  he said, “I am ready to discharge any responsibility assigned by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.” 

As far as speculation that he is going to opt for voluntary retirement is concerned, Mr. Kumar said he did not yet decide on his future plans and maintained that he would take whatever comes in his stride. 

It may be noted that the Telangana High Court  quashed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)‘s order that allocated Mr. Kumar to the Telangana cadre. The DoPT had challenged an order issued in 2016 by the CAT declaring the allocation of Mr. Kumar to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, as illegal and arbitrary. The Telangana High Court held that the CAT erred in interfering with the allocation of Mr. Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh. 

The State government is yet to give him a posting.

