Some YSRCP MPs set sights on Assembly seats in coming elections

December 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Even as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has kick-started the process to face the elections in 2024 by naming new in-charges, a few sitting MPs are reportedly keen on contesting for the Assembly rather than the Lok Sabha.

According to information, at least five sitting MPs have already approached the YSRCP leadership some time ago with the request for the switch. The party top brass is mulling over their request, and looking for alternative faces, though “a final word” is yet to be made.

Various reasons are being cited for the MPs’ changed preferences and increased expenditure for the Lok Sabha elections is said to be a major factor. Usually, an MP candidate has to fund the election expenditure of the Assembly candidates under his or her Lok Sabha constituency. Leadership issues at national level are said to be another reason, party sources say.

Eluru, Rajahmundry, Hindupur, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, and Kurnool are some of the Lok Sabha constituencies that will see new faces in the poll fray. However, the other districts of the Rayalaseema region may not see any change of candidates.

Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy is likely to contest from Nellore City as sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sreedhar Reddy has switched loyalties to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, sources say, has asked the party leadership to allow him to contest from Rajahmundry City Assembly constituency, a stronghold of the TDP. The party may field a candidate from Backward Classes (BC) from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. Eluru MP Kotagirii Sridhar, party sources say, is unwilling to contest from ELuru and a BC leader will take his place. Mr. Sridhar is “not very keen” on contesting for the Assembly constituency as well. Sitting MP from Visakhapatnam M.V.V. Satyanarayana has asked the party leadership to allow him to contest from Visakhapatnam East, which is currently represented by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu. As both belong to the same community, in all probability, the party will clear his proposal, says a senior leader.

The party is toying with the idea of changing the candidate for the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Dr. Singiri Sanjeev Kumar. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, who faced allegations that he made nude calls to an unidentified woman, is also likely to be replaced. The YSRCP is yet to take a decision in this regard, sources say.

Performance assessment

“YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also planning to shift a couple of MPs to the Assembly and send some MLAs to the Lok Sabha,” says a senior leader. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to change some MPs as their performance is below par.

The party will suggest the sitting MPs, who are not willing to contest again, to reconsider their decision. Else, new candidates will be fielded. “There is no dearth of candidates, and the party is doing very well. Decisions are made based on the assessment of their performance,” the leader adds.