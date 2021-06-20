Some trains going towards Vijayawada cancelled for safety works
The railways have cancelled some trains going from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, Guntur, Lingampalli and Kadapa in view of safety related modernisation works being undertaken between Tuni-Gullipadu stations in Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada section of the South Central Railway(SCR).
The trains cancelled are: 02717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada special and 02718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam special trains on June 28, 29 and July 5 and 6.
Train no. 07239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Guntur on June 27, 28 and 29 and July 4, 5 and 6. In the return direction, 07240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur special, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 28, 29 and 30 and July 5, 6 and 7.
Similarly, 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special, leaving Visakhapatnam on June 27, 28 and 29 and July 4, 5 and 6. In the return direction, 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Lingamapalli on June 28, 29 and 30 and July 5, 6, and 7. Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam - Kadapa special, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 3, 4, 5 and 6 and in the return direction, 07487 Kadapa -Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Kadapa on July 4, 5, 6 and 7, are cancelled.
The railways have regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and appealed to bear with the administration as these safety works are essential.
Short-termination
In view of crowd management for Rath Yatra and COVID -19 infection, some special trains will be short terminated at Khurda Road, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
They are: 08401 Puri-Okha special train, will leave from Khurda Road on Sundays from June 27 to July 18, instead of Puri and 08402 Okha- Puri special train, leaving Okha on Wednesdays from June 23 to July 21 will be short-terminated at Khurda Road.
Train no. 02843 Puri-Ahmedabad special train, leaving Puri on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from June 24 to July 23 will start from Khurda Road, instead of Puri and 02844 Ahmedabad-Puri special train, leaving Ahmedabad on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from June 24 to July 19 will be short-terminated at Khurda Road. Train no. 02063 Puri-Yesvantpur special train, leaving Puri on Fridays from June 25 to July 23 will start from Khurda Road, instead of Puri and 02064 Yesvantpur-Puri special, leaving Yesvantpur on Saturdays from June 26 to July 17 will be short-terminated at Khurda Road.
Similarly, train no. 02859 Puri- Chennai Central special train on June 27 will start from Khurda Road, instead of Puri and 02860 Chennai Central- Puri special train, leaving Chennai Central on June 28 will be short-terminated at Khurda Road. Train no. 02973 Gandhidham - Puri special express, leaving Gandhidham on Wednesdays from June 23 to July 21 will be short- terminated at Khurda Road and 02974 Puri-Gandhidham special train will start from Khurda Road on Saturdays from June 26 to July 17, instead of Puri.
Train no.07479 Puri-Tirupati special train, will leave from Khurda Road on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from June 23 to July 21, instead of Puri. In the return direction, 07480 Tirupati- Puri, leaving Tirupati on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from June 24 to July 23 will be short-terminated at Khurda Road.
Passengers have been asked to note the changes and act accordingly.