Some trains cancelled till Aug. 22 in Vijayawada division for track works

August 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway has announced cancellation of a few trains due to ongoing works in connection with the commissioning of the third line between Gunadala-Vijayawada and Vijayawada North East Cabin.

The trains that stand cancelled are between Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Narsapur, Guntur and Dhone, and Vijayawada and Rajahmundry from August 19 to 22.

Meanwhile, a few stoppages have been eliminated from the routes of trains between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Bhimavaram, Guntur and Narsapur, and Vijayawada and Narsapur due to the works from August 19 to 22.

