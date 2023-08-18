ADVERTISEMENT

Some trains cancelled till Aug. 22 in Vijayawada division for track works

August 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway has announced cancellation of a few trains due to ongoing works in connection with the commissioning of the third line between Gunadala-Vijayawada and Vijayawada North East Cabin.

The trains that stand cancelled are between Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Narsapur, Guntur and Dhone, and Vijayawada and Rajahmundry from August 19 to 22.

Meanwhile, a few stoppages have been eliminated from the routes of trains between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Bhimavaram, Guntur and Narsapur, and Vijayawada and Narsapur due to the works from August 19 to 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US