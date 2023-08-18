HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Some trains cancelled till Aug. 22 in Vijayawada division for track works

August 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway has announced cancellation of a few trains due to ongoing works in connection with the commissioning of the third line between Gunadala-Vijayawada and Vijayawada North East Cabin.

The trains that stand cancelled are between Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Narsapur, Guntur and Dhone, and Vijayawada and Rajahmundry from August 19 to 22.

Meanwhile, a few stoppages have been eliminated from the routes of trains between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Bhimavaram, Guntur and Narsapur, and Vijayawada and Narsapur due to the works from August 19 to 22.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / indian railways / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.