Some questions relating to Viveka’s murder case remain unanswered, alleges his daughter Suneetha Narreddy

She recalls the series of events that unfolded from the dawn of 15 March 2019, when the news about the murder first came to light

April 30, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - PULIVENDULA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, making a presentation at a press conference at her residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AD Rangarajan

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, who was brutally murdered ahead of the 2019 general elections, raised a bunch of questions which she said ‘remained unanswered’ for the last five years.

For the first time, she conducted a press conference at ‘Ground Zero’, i.e., her father’s residence in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district, which stood a mute witness to the gruesome murder.

She recalled the series of events that unfolded from the dawn of 15 March 2019, when the news first came to light, and also dug out Google Takeout details, which, according to the CBI chargesheet, showed several mobile numbers of the accused staying in contact ahead of and after the incident.

‘Gaping loopholes’

Dr. Suneetha demanded that the incumbent government explain the ‘gaping loopholes’ in the probe and the charges made by the judiciary over alleged non-cooperation by the State. She recalled that her cousin brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had demanded CBI probe as the opposition leader and later withdrew the petition after taking over the reins of the State as the Chief Minister.

“At one stage, the media house owned by Pulivendula’s first family blamed the TDP for the murder. Later, it accused me and my husband of conspiring to eliminate my father. As both can’t be true at a time, they owe an explanation to the public for blatantly spreading lies,” she alleged.

‘Muzzling dissent’

Dr. Suneetha stated that the ruling party and the State government were in no mood to accept criticism and were bent on muzzling dissenting voices. “While India got freedom in 1947, our constituency is yet to gain independence, which is under the grip of those in power,” she alleged.

She alleged that the common man is harrassed in Pulivendula for publicly discussing things that are unpleasant to the rulers. “No news from Pulivendula reaches the outside world. There is always a stoic silence, which is why I am forced to address the media from this Ground Zero,” she explained.

Referring to the weariness involved in her protracted legal as well as political battle under the banner ‘Justice for Viveka’, she appealed to the people of Kadapa to stand by her.

