Some people don’t want poor to live in R-5 zone in Amaravati: Jagan

July 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has made scathing remarks against people, who were reportedly opposing housing in the R-5 zone in Amaravati. Hurdles were being created by a certain section of people with a view to deny houses for the poor, he said.

Chairing a review meeting on housing at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that some sections of people did not want the government to provide housing for the poor in the R-5 zone. Several people had joined hands and filed petitions in the court only to hit the poor below the belly. Necessary legal action should be taken to tide over the problem, he said. He urged the officials to expedite the construction of houses with a strong resolve.

Mr. Jagan made these observations when the officials told him that the court cases were coming in the way of construction of houses.

The officials said that 45,101 beneficiaries opted for option 3 and selection of contractors was also over. Beneficiaries were opening bank accounts and officials were paying attention to providing drinking water, approach roads and electricity supply, they said.

Mr. Jagan, taking stock of the construction of TIDCO houses, directed the officials to make the TIDCO colonies self-reliant in all ways as they consisted of hundreds and thousands of houses.

Approving a proposal to construct commercial complexes to cater to the residents’ requirements and also put up solar panels on TIDCO houses, Mr. Jagan suggested that in the first phase, such commercial complexes should be established in 15 TIDCO colonies. Steps should be taken to arrange these facilities under the aegis of women as it helped women and the residents as well, he said.

Housing in Vizag

The officials said they had so far handed over 71,452 TIIDCO houses to the beneficiaries and would hand over 29,496 houses in July and 49,604 houses in August. Bank loans to a tune of ₹2,000 crore had been arranged to the beneficiaries who had opted for the TIDCO houses of 365 and 430 square feet, while the houses of 300 square feet were being given to the beneficiaries free of cost, they said.

Instructing the officials to formulate an action plan to complete construction of houses for the poor in Visakhapatnam before December, Mr. Jagan said government was ready to extend all possible support for this.

Housing Minister J. Ramesh, APSHC Chairman D. Dorababu, MD G.. Lakshmi Sha, TIDCO Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and Y. Sri Lakshmi(MA&UD), AP TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, APGENCO MD K.V.N .Chakradhar Babu, Special Secretary (Housing) Mohammad Deewan, Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy and other officials were present.

