Some passenger and long-distance trains cancelled today

The railways have cancelled some passenger and long-distance Mail/Express trains between midnight of March 21 (early hours of Sunday) and 10 p.m. on Sunday in view of the fact that the demand for rail travel will be vastly reduced during the ‘Janata curfew’ from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The regulation is being done as directed by the Ministry of Railways.

Some passenger trains, originating between midnight of March 21 and 10 p.m. March 22 will not run. However the passenger trains, which have already started or on run, before 7 a.m. will run on its time and stoppages.

Similarly, long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity trains originating between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. on March 22 will not run. However, the trains which already commenced their journey or on run will be allowed to run with their scheduled time and stoppages.

The railways requested the travelling public to make note of these changes and act accordingly to join hands against the pandemic COVID-19.

The following trains will be cancelled: 67291/67292 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram Passenger, 67294 Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam Road Passenger, 67281 Srikakulam Road-Palasa Passenger, 67282 Palasa-Vizianagaram Passenger, 67293 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, 67296 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Passenger, 58506/58505 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger and 78511to 78520 Bobbili-Salur Rail Buses.

The trains which are already cancelled due to safety related works are: 58526/58525 Visakhapatnam-Berhampur-Visakhapatnam passenger trains, 58427/58428 Palasa-Gunupur-Palasa passengers, 58301/58302 Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passengers, 58417/58418 Puri-Gunupur-Puri passengers, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express, 18212/18211 Jagdalpur-Durg-Jagdalpur Express and 58528/58527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam passengers.

The express trains cancelled are: 22847 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express via Rayagada, 22820/22819 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Ontercity Expresses,18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Benguluru Prasanthi Express, leaving Bhubaneswar, on March 22. Hence, in the return direction, 18464 KSR Benguluru-Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express, leaving Benguluru on March 23 will remain cancelled. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradip Express, leaving Visakhapatnam, on March 22. is cancelled. Hence, in the return direction the 22809 Paradip-Visakhapatnam Express, on March 25, is also cancelled. 18514/ 18513 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night expresses, 18301/ 18302 Sambalpur- Rayagada-Sambalpur expresses, 20809 Sambalpur-H S Nanded Express, leaving on March 22 and in return direction 20810 HS Nanded-Sambalpur Express, leaving HS Nanded on March 23, 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Weekly Express, leaving Bhubaneswar on March 22 and in return direction train No.22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Weekly, leaving Tirupati on March 23 and 22701/22702 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Double decker Express from March 23 to 31cancelled in both the directions.

The rescheduled trains are: 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express is rescheduled to leave at 10.15 p.m.(15 minutes late)

(The railways have informed that updates will be intimated from time to time.)