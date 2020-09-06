Some more special trains to be operated from Sept. 12

Booking to start from Sept. 10

The railways will operate some more special trains with effect from September 12. The booking for these trains will start from September 10.

These include one special train from Visakhapatnam to Korba, special trains between Howrah and Tiruchirapalli and Guwahati and Bengaluru under E Co R jurisdiction.

Train no. 08518/17 Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhaptnam daily special will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.05 p.m. with effect from September 12 and from Korba at 4.10 p.m. with effect from Sept 13.

These trains will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Tilda Neora, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Akaltara, Janjgiri Naila and Champa in both the directions, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 02664/02663 Tiruchirapalli-Howrah-Tiruchirapalli bi-weekly Special will leave Tiruchirapalli at 4.20 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with effect from Septtember 15 and from Howrah at 4.10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays with effect from September 17.

These trains will have stoppages in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak in both the directions.

Train no. 02509/10 Guwahati-Bengaluru Cant tri-weekly special will leave Guwahati at 6.20 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays with effect from September 13 and from Bengaluru Cant at 11.40 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with effect from September 16.

These trains have stoppages at - Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Howrah, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada apart from some other stations between Guwahati and Bangalore Cant.

The tickets will be available at reservation counters and also at IRCTC website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.