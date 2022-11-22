  1. EPaper
Six Chhattisgarh pilgrims killed, four survive in road accident in Chintoor agency

The incident occurred while ten pilgrims from Bastar were returning in a taxi from Bhadrachalam temple

November 22, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

T. Appala Naidu
Image for representational purpose only.

Six pilgrims, including two women, died on the spot and four pilgrims survived with severe injuries on Tuesday when a tax, in which ten pilgrims were traveling, collided with a lorry at Boddugudem village in Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

The four injured persons include one woman and one boy. The lorry was headed towards Badrachalam from Chintoor area.

Chintoor ASP K.V.Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu: “The incident had occurred while the (ten) pilgrims from Bastar region in Chhattisgarh State were returning from the Bhadrachalam. The details of the pilgrims were not known by Monday evening”.

“The four injured persons have been admitted to government hospital in Bhadrachalam. They have severe injuries”, added ASP Mr. Maheswara Reddy.

The police have communicated about the incident to the Bastar police. The police have shifted the dead bodies to Chintoor for postmortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

