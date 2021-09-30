Somasila - Swarnamukhi link canal work will be expedited: Balineni

NELLORE

30 September 2021 00:10 IST

‘Financial clearance for the project is expected soon’

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said the long-awaited Somasila-Swarnamukhi link canal project will be expedited.

Addressing the Nellore District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting at the Zilla Parishad council hall on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his approval for the project that would put an end to the water woes of the farmers in and around Rapur in the district on a permanent basis.

In keeping with the party’s poll promise made at the time of the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, a detailed project report was being prepared, he said. Financial clearance could be expected in the next 10 days, he added.

The project mooted by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh had been pending for long, he observed.

He said the government gave equal importance to implementation of welfare schemes and development projects.

He directed the officials, including district Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, to prepare an action plan by the time of next DDRC meeting and also brace up for the possible third wave of COVID-19.

He promised to take up with the Chief Minister various issues raised by the legislators and ensure financial allocation early for the same.

Pending bills

Former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy raised the issue of pending bills for contractors to the tune of ₹60 crore and sought immediate clearance for the completion of ongoing works relating to housing.

Nellore Rural MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy raised the issue of mushrooming of unauthorised layouts on the city outskirts resulting in haphazard expansion of the city.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar and several MLAs, including Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Mekapatti Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, and V. Varaprasad, Legislative Council pro-tem Speaker V. Balasubrahmanyam and MLC Vakatai Narayana Reddy were among those who took part in the discussion held on housing, health, education, irrigation and agriculture.

Newly elected ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma was felicitated on the occasion.