Somasila backwaters flood villages in Kadapa

Several villages of Atlur and Gopavaram mandals, close to the backwaters of the Somasila project, remained marooned for the last couple of days due to the constant flow of water.

Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Badvel MLA Venkata Subbaiah visited Akuthotapalle village on Friday and spoke to the Irrigation Minister and the Chief Engineer from the spot.

He promised relief to the affected people at the earliest.

On the other hand, the district police too reached out to the affected villages.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan instructed the Vontimitta circle inspector Hanumanthu Naik to rush a team of policemen to the affected Penna Perur village to infuse confidence among the residents.

Medical camp

A medical team led by government hospital doctor Mary Sujatha and health supervisor Basha conducted a camp at the village school, to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.