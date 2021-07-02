Solve tribal welfare school teachers’ problems: UTF

VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the AP United Teachers’' Federation (UTF) have urged the government to take up the pending issue of transfers of teachers working in the Tribal Welfare Department and upgrade the posts of pundit and Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

In a representation made to Principal Secretary, Department of Tribal Welfare, Kanital Dande, federation's State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K. S. S. Prasad said there were no transfers for teachers working in the Girijan Welfare schools in the last four years, because of which those working in schools located in remote areas were facing problems. They demanded immediate release of a schedule pertaining to the transfers of teachers in tribal welfare schools.

Pointing to the fact that pundit and PET posts were upgraded and promotions were given in high schools run by all other managements barring the ones under the Tribal Welfare Department, they said it should be implemented here also.

Their other demands included sanction of headmaster and subject teacher posts in the newly established Ashram schools, creation of agency DEO posts in the schools run by the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDAs) and promotions for teachers working in tribal welfare schools.

hey also demanded allocation of Deputy Director posts for Chintoor and Parvathipuram ITDAs and and introduction of Plus-2 education in ashram schools with a student strength of more than 200.

Responding to their plea, Mr. Dande assured them that some of the issues were already being addressed, while others would be done soon as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.