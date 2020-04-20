Solve problems of maize farmers: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to instruct the Agriculture Department and Markfed to take steps that would enable the maize (corn) farmers in Krishna western delta to realise Minimum Support Price (₹2,550) fixed by the Central government and solve the problems faced by them in marketing their produce.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the whole problem was due to the failure of Agriculture Department in recording lands under maize cultivation. He said that only 25% of the lands were recorded / registered as on date. On the other hand, Markfed is insisting that the farmers should furnish certificates issued by the Agriculture Department if it were to buy the crop at ₹2,550.

Due to the problems, the farmers were resorting to distress sale of their produce for ₹1,400 to middlemen, who were “colluding with ruling party leaders” and obtaining certificates from the Agriculture Department and selling the same produce to Markfed at ₹2,550. The CM should therefore do justice to the beleaguered farmers.