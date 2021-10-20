Solid waste collection to begin in East Godavari villages from today

KAKINADA

20 October 2021 00:42 IST

Vehicles handed over to 155 local bodies as part of the ‘CLAP’ initiative

Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das has said that collection of solid waste will begin in 155 panchayats in East Godavari district from Wednesday, under the ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ (CLAP) programme.

Mr. Krishna Das, who is also the in-charge Minister for East Godavari district, along with his agriculture and BC welfare counterparts K. Kannababu and Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna respectively, handed over 155 garbage collection vehicles to the panchayats on Tuesday.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation has providing a vehicle to the each panchayat, as a part of the CLAP initiative.

First phase

“In the first phase, 155 vehicles worth ₹11.20 crore have been handed over to the panchayats. The 100-day CLAP programme aims at making the panchayats cleaner and encouraging solid waste management practices,” said Mr. Krishna Das.

‘Keep villages clean’

Addressing a gathering at the Zilla Parishad Centre here, Mr. Kannababu and Mr.Venu Gopala Krishna appealed to the local bodies and village secretariats to strive for keeping the villages clean.

According to Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal, the Swachh Andhra Corporation has sanctioned 49 vehicles to Rajamahendravaram revenue division, 39 to Amalapuram division and 35 to Kakinada division. The Peddapuram division has got 31 vehicles, while the Rampachodavaram division has received one vehicle in the first phase. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer N.V.V. Satyanarayana and other officials were present.