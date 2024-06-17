GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Solemn prayers mark Bakrid festivities in Annamayya district

Published - June 17, 2024 07:31 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim community celebrated Bakrid festival across Annamayya district on Monday. Hundreds of community members performed special prayers in Rayachoti, Madanapalle, Rajampeta, Piler, Kalikiri, and other towns and villages.

.

The Bakrid festival includes visiting Eidgahs for prayers, listening to religious leaders and offering prayers at the graves of forefathers. The celebrations were led by Muslim community elders at all villages and towns in the district and at various places processions were organised to mosques and Eidgahs in the morning to offer special prayers.

After the prayers, religious discourses were delivered. On the occasion, Muslim brothers wished each other the best and spent quality time with their relatives. Furthermore, ‘Qurbani’ (sacrificial) meat, a specialty of Bakrid, was distributed to people in the surroundings.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.