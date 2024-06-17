Solemn prayers mark Bakrid festivities in Annamayya district

The Muslim community celebrated Bakrid festival across Annamayya district on Monday. Hundreds of community members performed special prayers in Rayachoti, Madanapalle, Rajampeta, Piler, Kalikiri, and other towns and villages.

.

The Bakrid festival includes visiting Eidgahs for prayers, listening to religious leaders and offering prayers at the graves of forefathers. The celebrations were led by Muslim community elders at all villages and towns in the district and at various places processions were organised to mosques and Eidgahs in the morning to offer special prayers.

After the prayers, religious discourses were delivered. On the occasion, Muslim brothers wished each other the best and spent quality time with their relatives. Furthermore, ‘Qurbani’ (sacrificial) meat, a specialty of Bakrid, was distributed to people in the surroundings.