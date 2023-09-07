ADVERTISEMENT

Sole agenda of CPI(M) is to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections, says Raghavulu

September 07, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The nation’s future will be in danger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power again. The CPI(M), along with other Left parties, will stage protests across the State,” Mr. Raghavulu said.

The Hindu Bureau

CPI-M Polit Bureau Member BV Raghavulu | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The main agenda before  the CPI(M) is to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power again in the 2024 general elections, says its Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu.

“The nation’s future will be in danger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power again. The CPI(M), along with other Left parties, will stage protests across the State,” Mr. Raghavulu said while addressing the inaugural session of the party’s two-day meeting being organised at Vaddeswaram, near here, on September 6 (Wednesday).

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP was “fanning caste, communal and tribal conflicts” for its political interests. The Manipur violence was deliberately instigated, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavulu said that the BJP was facing a series of defeats, the recent one being the drubbing in Karnataka. The reputation of the BJP and the NDA had gone down. The attacks witnessed in the States of Manipur, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Assam speak volumes of the BJP vicious agenda, he alleged.

“With a desperate attempt to regain its strength and reputation, the BJP is planning simultaneous elections,” he observed.

Referring to the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Raghavulu said there was no change in the policies and outlook of the YSRCP, the TDP and the Jana Sena Party. They should stop supporting the BJP in the State, or at the Centre, he added.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the party would organise a public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7. Prior to that, the party would organise meetings across the State from  October 21 to November 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US