HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sole agenda of CPI(M) is to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections, says Raghavulu

“The nation’s future will be in danger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power again. The CPI(M), along with other Left parties, will stage protests across the State,” Mr. Raghavulu said.

September 07, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI-M Polit Bureau Member BV Raghavulu

CPI-M Polit Bureau Member BV Raghavulu | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The main agenda before  the CPI(M) is to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power again in the 2024 general elections, says its Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu.

“The nation’s future will be in danger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power again. The CPI(M), along with other Left parties, will stage protests across the State,” Mr. Raghavulu said while addressing the inaugural session of the party’s two-day meeting being organised at Vaddeswaram, near here, on September 6 (Wednesday).

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP was “fanning caste, communal and tribal conflicts” for its political interests. The Manipur violence was deliberately instigated, he alleged.

Mr. Raghavulu said that the BJP was facing a series of defeats, the recent one being the drubbing in Karnataka. The reputation of the BJP and the NDA had gone down. The attacks witnessed in the States of Manipur, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Assam speak volumes of the BJP vicious agenda, he alleged.

“With a desperate attempt to regain its strength and reputation, the BJP is planning simultaneous elections,” he observed.

Referring to the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Raghavulu said there was no change in the policies and outlook of the YSRCP, the TDP and the Jana Sena Party. They should stop supporting the BJP in the State, or at the Centre, he added.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the party would organise a public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7. Prior to that, the party would organise meetings across the State from  October 21 to November 3.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.