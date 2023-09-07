Sole agenda of CPI(M) is to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections, says Raghavulu

September 07, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The main agenda before the CPI(M) is to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power again in the 2024 general elections, says its Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu.

“The nation’s future will be in danger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power again. The CPI(M), along with other Left parties, will stage protests across the State,” Mr. Raghavulu said while addressing the inaugural session of the party’s two-day meeting being organised at Vaddeswaram, near here, on September 6 (Wednesday).

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP was “fanning caste, communal and tribal conflicts” for its political interests. The Manipur violence was deliberately instigated, he alleged.

Mr. Raghavulu said that the BJP was facing a series of defeats, the recent one being the drubbing in Karnataka. The reputation of the BJP and the NDA had gone down. The attacks witnessed in the States of Manipur, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Assam speak volumes of the BJP vicious agenda, he alleged.

“With a desperate attempt to regain its strength and reputation, the BJP is planning simultaneous elections,” he observed.

Referring to the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Raghavulu said there was no change in the policies and outlook of the YSRCP, the TDP and the Jana Sena Party. They should stop supporting the BJP in the State, or at the Centre, he added.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the party would organise a public meeting in Vijayawada on November 7. Prior to that, the party would organise meetings across the State from October 21 to November 3.