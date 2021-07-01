‘Solar platforms’ inaugurated at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2021 00:22 IST

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas commissioned Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) solar platforms at Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

The station has become the first to have innovative solar photovoltaic cover-over-platform, with a capacity of 130 kWp in Indian Railways network, Mr. Srinivas said.

BIPV solar roofs with integrated solar panels (without any galvanised sheets) in addition to its power general capturing solar energy, will act as a shelter for passengers, the DRM said.

The BVIP facility will help to save 2.12 lakh units per annum, saving about ₹16.36 lakh a year. Power generated from the panels caters to around 17.8% of the electricity needs of Vijayawada station, he said.

Earlier, BIPV solar high capacity panels with 65 kWp was installed on platforms 4 and 5 in December, 2019, the DRM said, and complimented Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Maintenance) V. Venkata Ramana and his staff for bringing laurels to the station with the project.