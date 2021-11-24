Solar park to come up at Ramagiri

Power generated here will be exported to T.N. and Karnataka

Anantapur district will soon get a 300 MW Solar Park at Ramagiri to be set up by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) for which 70% of the land has been acquired and the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has begun.

Power generated here will be exported to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka under the Solar Energy Export Policy.

The district officials on Tuesday discussed the impediments in acquiring the remaining land for the project.

In addition to the solar park, the district will also get a 500 MW Pumped Storage Power Generation project at Chitravathi balancing reservoir and will be part of such projects being contemplated at Gandikota 600 MW, 1,200 MW at Somasila and 800 MW at Owk Reservoir.

The detailed project report for these projects was also under preparation and within the next one year, the project ideas would be put up for tendering/bidding, said Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited [NEDCAP] District Manager Kodanda Rama Murthy.

During the non-peak hours, these projects would pump water to a hill-top reservoir, and during the peak time, water on top of the hill would be utilised for power generation to provide grid support, he explained.

The proposed sites for the Solar Energy generation for providing free power to the agriculture sector are also planned in Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts.