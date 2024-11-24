ADVERTISEMENT

Solar energy expo concludes in Visakhapatnam

Updated - November 24, 2024 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ReNext Solar Renewable Energy Expo 2024 organised by the Andhra Pradesh Solar Energy Association concluded in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Association president Hema Kumar said the expo received good response from the people of the city and people came in large numbers to the expo. The expo was held for three days and 40 stalls were set up. The organisers said the people of the city have showed keen interest on the Central government’s Prime Ministers Surya Ghar Scheme.

The association thanked the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL) and NEDCAP officials, stall owners and bank officials for making the expo a success.

