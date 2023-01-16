Solar Energy Corporation of India will supply 3,000 MW of solar power from Sept. 2024, says Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister

January 16, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is taking various steps to strengthen the nine-hour free power supply to the farm sector in order to make agriculture a profitable activity and empower farmers. The most significant of these steps is the tie-up with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for supply of solar power, which will start with 3,000 Megawatts (MW) from September 2024 in the first tranche and 3,000 MW and 1,000 MW in the second and third tranches from September 2025 and September 2026 respectively, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting, the Minister said that the State government took the bold decision of procuring 7,000 MW of solar power from SECI at an effective rate of ₹2.49 per unit and has given a guarantee for reliable power supply to farmers for the next 25 years.

“The government is committed to making the free power scheme permanent to support farmers in the future, and has taken initiatives such as supplying power to the aquaculture sector at a subsidy price. These initiatives will bring about a great change in rural areas and the lives of farmers. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that the State will make progress only if the farmers are happy. Accordingly, the government is doing all it can to revive the sagging fortunes of farmers,” the Minister observed.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said that the State government is implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for agricultural connections and installation of smart meters in order to improve the performance of Discoms and ensure quality power supply to the farm sector.

He said that as on date, the Discoms were supplying 12,000 Million Units (MU) per annum to the agriculture sector. The government was bearing a subsidy burden of ₹8,400 crore per annum thereof. The T&D network was improved for supplying free power to farmers, he added.

AP-Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (HR & Admin) I. Prudhvi Tej and CMDs of DISCOMs, J. Padma Janardhana Reddy and K. Santosha Rao and other senior officials took part.