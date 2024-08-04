Soil deposition on Sokileru Road cleared restoring connectivity to tribal habitations

The roadway across the Sokileru river was opened after the six-foot-high layer of soil was removed as part of a special drive funded by the locals in the Chintoor Agency of Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday, August 4. The road between Sutoor and Mukunuru villages in the Agency was blocked by the deposition of soil brought in by the flood water of the Sabari from Chhattisgarh recently.

Life in over 10 Koya tribal habitations came to a standstill after the Sokileru Road was blocked. The villages in V.R. Puram, Kunavaram and Chintoor mandals have been affected due to the road blockade. Sokileru confluences into the Sabari near Chintoor town. The drive to remove the soil was led and funded by the locals to give road access for these tribal villages to the administrative headquarters in Chintoor. Thousands of Koya families also depend on Sokileru river for drinking water purpose.