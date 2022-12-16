Software exports from Andhra Pradesh not on expected lines, says BJP leader

December 16, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

When the total software exports from India exceeds ₹11.59 lakh crore, the share of Andhra Pradesh is only ₹1,256 crore, which is a pitiable figure, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasmiha Rao has said.

Referring to the reply of Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the question he posed in the House, Mr. Narasimha Rao, told the media in New Delhi on Friday that total exports include those from the Indian Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT/ BPM) sectors.

Of the total software exports, units registered under the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) accounted for ₹6.29 lakh crore and those registered under the SEZ accounted for the remaining ₹5.3 lakh crore.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that leading the exports chart were Karnataka (₹3.96 lakh crore), Maharashtra (₹2.37 crores) and Telangana (₹1.81 lakh crore).

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh accounted for only ₹1,256 crore, which was just 0.1% of the value of exports from India.

Visakhapatnam city, with a large number of prestigious universities and technical institutions, contributed only ₹776 crore.

“The YSRC government has totally neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh, which ahs resulted in the software sector’s pathetic performance,” he said.

“It is shocking that Andhra Pradesh, which leads the country and the world in providing the most successful and capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao further said that he would continue to seek active support of the Central government for the growth of the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh, and demanded that the YSRC government stop ignoring the sector that had the potential to transform the economy of Andhra Pradesh.