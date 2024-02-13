ADVERTISEMENT

Software engineer from Nandyal commits suicide

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A software engineer, Sowreshwar Reddy (32), died under treatment at the area hospital here on Tuesday, after reportedly attempting suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

According to the information, Mr. Reddy, a resident of Gulladurthi village of Koilakuntla mandal, works in Chennai. On Monday morning, he boarded a train at Mayaluru station to reach Chennai as his father gave him a sendoff; he reportedly got off the train at Allagadda and reached the nearby fields, where he allegedly committed suicide.

Upon noticing him, some farm workers reported to the police and he was taken to the area hospital. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old child. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US