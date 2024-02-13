Software engineer from Nandyal commits suicide

February 13, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NANDYAL

A software engineer, Sowreshwar Reddy (32), died under treatment at the area hospital here on Tuesday, after reportedly attempting suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

According to the information, Mr. Reddy, a resident of Gulladurthi village of Koilakuntla mandal, works in Chennai. On Monday morning, he boarded a train at Mayaluru station to reach Chennai as his father gave him a sendoff; he reportedly got off the train at Allagadda and reached the nearby fields, where he allegedly committed suicide.

Upon noticing him, some farm workers reported to the police and he was taken to the area hospital. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old child. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.