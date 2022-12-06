Software employee kills medical student in Guntur

December 06, 2022 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

A software employee killed a woman, a medical student, at Takkellapadu village in Pedakakani police station limits, in Guntur district late night on December 5, the police said.

“Gnaneswar, a software employee hailing from Manikonda village, Unguturu mandal in Krishna district, killed Pinnamaneni Tapaswi (20) a third-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery student of Siddartha college, Vijayawada, with a surgical knife, in the late night on December 5. The incident happened at the victim’s friend’s house at Takkellapadu in Guntur’‘, Suresh Babu Bandaru, Circle Inspector at Pedakakani Police Station told The Hindu on December 6. He said both the victim and the accused are from Krishna district.

The police revealed that they became friends on Instagram, a couple of years ago and subsequently fell in love with each other. Later, she refused his love due to differences of opinion, and avoided him. After coming to know that she was with her friend in Takkellapadu village, the accused met her. “As she refused to marry him, the accused killed her,” the police said.

A criminal case of murder attempt is being filed on Gnaneswar under Section 302 of IPC and further investigation is on.