Soft Tennis teams selections on Aug. 29

The Krishna District Soft Tennis Association (KDSTA) will conduct selections for senior women and men teams on August 29. KDSTA general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar and president Valle Srinubabu, in a statement on Thursday, said The selections would be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here. Interested players have to report at the tennis complex of the stadium on August 29 at 9 a.m. The candidates would have to bring copies of the Aadhaar card and the birth certificates. Sportspersons born before December 21, 2006 are eligible, they said.