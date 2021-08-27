The Krishna District Soft Tennis Association (KDSTA) will conduct selections for senior women and men teams on August 29. KDSTA general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar and president Valle Srinubabu, in a statement on Thursday, said The selections would be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here. Interested players have to report at the tennis complex of the stadium on August 29 at 9 a.m. The candidates would have to bring copies of the Aadhaar card and the birth certificates. Sportspersons born before December 21, 2006 are eligible, they said.
Soft Tennis teams selections on Aug. 29
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
August 27, 2021 01:26 IST
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
August 27, 2021 01:26 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 1:27:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/soft-tennis-teams-selections-on-aug-29/article36129827.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story