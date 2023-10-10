HamberMenu
Soft Tennis Junior Nationals from October 15 to 19

October 10, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
The championship will be held at IGMC Stadium

The championship will be held at IGMC Stadium | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here from October 15 to 19.

As many as 20 state teams will be participating in this tournament. Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association president V. Srinu Babu and D. Dilip Kumar, in a release here on Monday, said that Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja would inaugurate the championship.

For the first time, the association will be hosting the junior nationals after the state bifurcation. Over 400 players and 100 technical officials will be participating in this tournament, wherein junior boys’ and girls’ team events, singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches will be conducted. Players arriving would start from October 14 and the association is set to provide boarding and lodging for them.

