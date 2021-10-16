Society for research in medicine with AI formed

VIJAYAWADA

16 October 2021 23:52 IST

A team of researchers from the field of engineering and medicine came together and formed the Artificial Intelligence Medical and Engineering Researches Society (AIMERS).

AIMERS president and cyber security expert D. Sai Satish, in a release, announced that the society comprising a group of enthusiastic researchers from engineering and medicine backdrop joined hands under the umbrella of AIMERS to improve healthcare using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said the society would research biosciences using AI to help doctors find patterns and abnormalities in medical records. The members of the society include Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences deemed to be University rector Dhanasekharan, Manohar and Sai of Varya Eye Hospital, Ravi Kiran from Pinnameneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation, Suvarna Vani of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College, KVN Sunitha, Subrahmanyam and Ramabai.

