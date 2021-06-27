‘Social workers are key change agents’

VIJAYAWADA

27 June 2021 23:46 IST

Draft NCSWE Bill promises to usher in rapid and sustainable development, says Delhi University professor

Sanjai Bhatt from Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi, and national convener of the Campaign for National Council of Social Work Education (NCSWE) said on Sunday that the NCSWE Bill would be the way forward for five lakh professionals as it would usher in rapid and sustainable development.

Addressing a national-level webinar on ‘Scope for Social Work Profession with National Council of Social Work Education’, organised by the Department of Sociology and Social Work in Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Guntur, he threw light on the draft NCSWE Bill-2021.

Prof. Bhatt appealed to the social work professionals to strengthen the campaign with an effective and collective approach. He appreciated the States that had started the campaign and represented to the policy-makers and public representatives regarding the Bill.

“Social workers are needed to develop human relations, they are the key change agents to bring progress in total health, education, economic conditions and social empowerment,” he said, adding that the course was designed with in-house and field work practicum.

He said the Bill aimed to bring progressive changes in the field of social work education and effective practices. Pointing to the fact that South India had 50% of social work institutions in the country, he said the campaign should be taken as a flagship and advocated at a high level.

ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar stressed the need of social work professions in the government administration services to achieve comprehensive development in health, education, nutrition, poverty and social justice among other key aspects, especially in rural and tribal areas.

Webinar chairperson and Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Work, ANU, Saraswati Raju Iyer said the Bill, when implemented as law, would build more capacities and outcomes in the field of social work education and practice, and open up wide opportunities for research and projects.

ANU Rector P. Varaprasada Murthy said social work education was an integral part of in-house and field work.

More than 350 academicians, research scholars, students, development professionals and intellectuals participated from different universities, corporate institutions and non-government organisations across the country.