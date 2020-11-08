Social worker Nau Gora dead

VIJAYAWADA

08 November 2020 00:29 IST

Social worker and women’s rights activist Nau Gora died in the early hours of Saturday.

The ninth child of social reformers Goparaju Ramachandra, popular as Gora, and wife Saraswathi Gora, Ms. Nau died of septicemia. As secretary of Arthik Samata Mandal (ASM), she worked extensively and relentlessly for the uplift of the marginalised sections.

A believer in Gandhian, humanist and secular values, she dedicated 40 years of her life to reach out to people in need of help in various forms.

After earning a graduation from Maris Stella College, Vijayawada and a post-graduation from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, she went to the U.S. to undertake a course in ‘Peace and Non-Violence’.

After marriage with Veeraiah, a Gandhian, she lived in Delhi for six years. In 1977, when tidal wave struck the Divi taluk in Krishna district, she came rushing to contribute her mite in the relief and rehabilitation works taken up on a massive scale.

Prabhakarji, an associate of Mahatma Gandhi in Sevagram, organised a ‘Shav Sena’ of volunteers to remove the dead bodies of humans and carcasses. Ms. Gora, along with her spouse Veeraiah, took active part in it.