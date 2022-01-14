Social welfare school students win innovators’ awards

Nine students from State win in the ATL Space Challenge 2021

K. Chinna Teresa, Y. Rose Mary and P. Madhulika of Class 7 in Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential School at Markapuram in Prakasam district are all excited, eagerly waiting to receive surprise gifts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Niti Aayog.

The trio comprises one of the three teams of innovators (nine students) who have won from Andhra Pradesh State in the ATL Space Challenge 2021, held in September last year to mark World Space Week 2021, observed from October 4 to 10 to celebrate the contribution of space science and technology.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, in collaboration with ISRO and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had launched ATL Space Challenge 2021, which saw submission of 2,500 innovative projects.

Of the 75 top innovators declared as winners in the challenge, three projects belong to Andhra Pradesh and all of them are from the Social Welfare Residential Institutions.

Teresa, Rose Mary and Madhulika submitted a working model of a space ship.

Urmila of Class 8 and her partners Y. Jessica and E. Arundhati from Class 9 together worked on ‘Dhawan Space Rover’. The girls from the Social Welfare Residential institution (Centre of Excellence) at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam explain in detail about the working of the rocker bogie that rotates in opposite directions to maintain approximately equal wheel contact.

The third winning team is of G. Lavanya, R. Poojitha and K. Chinnammi, all three from Class 9 from APSWR Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district. Their project 3-D Pragyan Rover got them recognition at the national-level.

“We take great pride in the fact that our students are in a position to make a mark at the national level. This success will boost their confidence and encourage them to participate in similar and bigger events in future,” said K. Harshavardhan, Secretary, AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.