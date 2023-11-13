ADVERTISEMENT

Social welfare minister praises YSRCP government

November 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing immense welfare and development under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, observed Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

He inaugurated the newly constructed road along with MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giri and others in Guntur on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, he said that all eligible individuals within the State have been benefitted by the welfare schemes over last four and half years.

He also added that all the roads are being developed, constructed and repair works are under progress. He further added that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is emerging as one of the best civic bodies in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US