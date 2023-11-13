Social welfare minister praises YSRCP government

November 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing immense welfare and development under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, observed Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

He inaugurated the newly constructed road along with MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giri and others in Guntur on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, he said that all eligible individuals within the State have been benefitted by the welfare schemes over last four and half years.

He also added that all the roads are being developed, constructed and repair works are under progress. He further added that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is emerging as one of the best civic bodies in the State.

