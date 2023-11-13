HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social welfare minister praises YSRCP government

November 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing immense welfare and development under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, observed Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

He inaugurated the newly constructed road along with MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giri and others in Guntur on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, he said that all eligible individuals within the State have been benefitted by the welfare schemes over last four and half years.

He also added that all the roads are being developed, constructed and repair works are under progress. He further added that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is emerging as one of the best civic bodies in the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.