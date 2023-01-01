HamberMenu
Social security pension beneficiaries get fake currency notes in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

January 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali

The officials have ordered an inquiry after some beneficiaries of social security pension schemes complained that they had received counterfeit currency notes, at Narasayapalem village near Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on January 1 (Sunday).

The beneficiaries, hailing from Narasayapalem Scheduled Caste Colony, alleged that they were denied essential commodities when they gave the currency notes they had received as social security pension. They are said to have returned 38 counterfeit notes in the denomination of ₹500 to the village volunteer, who in turn, handed them over to the Panchayat Secretary.

The beneficiaries complained that much to their dismay each one of them got one to three fake currency notes. Officials are inquiring as to how the fake currency notes made their way into the cash drawn from a bank for distribution of social security pensions.

