Social outfits lend a helping hand

Voluntary organisations are pooling their resources to provide food to the needy across the city during the lockdown.

Sri Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha is providing breakfast to the homeless and migrant labourers who are accommodated at shelters and transit homes of the GVMC.

The Terapanth members are providing breakfast to 1,464 persons at 15 shelters since March 29, according to the Project Director of Urban Community Development Y. Srinivasa Rao.

JCI Vizag Smart is distributing home-cooked food packed in food grade containers to the needy at rythu bazars from the second day of the lockdown beginning with 90 packets a day, according to its president Maya Choraria.

Over 650 packets are being distributed every day by roping in volunteers identified by the Excise Department. Milk and biscuits are also being given to children.

The areas being covered by the outfits are Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar, Dr. L. Bullayya College, Steel Plant Quarters, Sahrudaya Seva Samstha, Peda Waltair, Ramnagar, Kotak School, Jalaripeta, Narsimhanagar, DLB Ground Rythu Bazaar and Akkayyapalem Rythu Bazaar.

Rotary Club, Waltair, on Thursday donated 500 sanitisers and 50 N-95 masks to Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association, according to its president G.V.V.S. Narayana.