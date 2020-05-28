Social outfit helps 16 migrants reach home

Odisha-bound migrant labourers leaving by a bus organised by AUTD and People Combined Foundation, from Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 May 2020 22:04 IST

A private bus was hired to take them to Odisha

Sixteen migrant workers who were en route to Odisha and were stranded in Visakhapatnam were sent home on Thursday by the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD) with the support of the People Combined Foundation.

The workers hail from Kalahandi district and were working at a spinning mill at Ravicherla in Krishna district. They were out of work during the lockdown. According to AUTD secretary Pragada Srinivasu, the workers had approached the mill and the district administration seeking help to go home, but in vain.

The workers managed to reach Visakhapatnam by bus late on Wednesday evening. AUTD provided them food and put them up at a shelter in the city.

Mr. Srinivasu said that on their request, they were sent by a hired private bus up to Sunki in Odisha.