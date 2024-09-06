GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social organisations, political parties call for eco-friendly Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

Published - September 06, 2024 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Social organisations, political parties and voluntary bodies, and charitable institutions started the distribution of clay idols of Lord Vinayaka to facilitate celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi festival in an eco-friendly manner.

Ekaveera Foundation and Rayalaseema Rangasthali came together to distribute 500 Ganesh idols made of clay to the people to promote the idea. The foundation’s founder Pratap Swamiji and the Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy gave away the idols at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple, with a call to immerse the clay idols in the water bodies without adding any polluting agents.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu also gave a call to the public to use clay idols and shun Plaster of Paris and other artificial materials to safeguard the water bodies.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Varasiddhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee conducted a programme at TUDA office, where school children were encouraged to make their own clay idols. Committee member P. Naveen Kumar Reddy called it a way of handing over the baton of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to the younger generation.

Another member and MCT corporator R.C. Munikrishna explained how the idols painted with chemicals could harm the biodiversity in the lakes and ponds after the immersion ceremony. At Srikalahasti, a similar event was conducted by Yuva Nestham Association, where free clay idols were distributed at Bhairava ST Colony.

