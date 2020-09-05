Social media reports on local body polls false, mischievous, motivated: SEC

State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar in a statement on Saturday said that reports circulating in the social media about the schedule of local body elections purportedly released by the commission were “false, mischievous and motivated.”
He said it was nothing but a part of the disinformation campaign (by some vested interests).
Mr. Ramesh Kumar was pointing at comments attributed to him that the elections to both the urban local bodies and the ZPTCs and MPTCs were going to be conducted later this month and notifications would be issued in a few days.
He was also attributed to have made some observations on painting of the gram panchayat buildings with colours akin to that of the ruling party flag that was challenged in the A.P. High Court.
It may be noted that Mr. Ramesh Kumar had been at loggerheads with the State government ever since he was removed from the post through the controversial AP Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, in the wake of the postponement of the local body elections due to the COVID-19 scare.
He perceived a threat to his life and secured protection by the Central security forces, much to the chagrin of the State government.
The differences continue to simmer even after his reappointment, as Mr. Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court alleging police (CID) interference in the functioning of the commission, which is pending disposal.
