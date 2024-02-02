Social media posts on huge cash transport fake, says DSP

February 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

Social media was agog with alarming news and confusion over the transportation of material belonging to the defence ministry on Thursday.

The facts were twisted so badly that the police had to convene a press conference on Friday to put the record straight, besides warning those involved in sharing ‘misleading content’ of dire consequences.

Material belonging to the defence ministry was being transported through Kadapa district along with army and police escort on Thursday. The same was captured on mobile phones by passersby, while some miscreants shared on social media platforms that a huge amount of cash was being transported in huge trucks, which went viral as it happened ahead of the general elections.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Md. Shareef brushed aside the social media content as far from truth and warned the mischief mongers of dire consequences, if they continued to spread fake news.

