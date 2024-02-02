GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social media posts on huge cash transport fake, says DSP

February 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Social media was agog with alarming news and confusion over the transportation of material belonging to the defence ministry on Thursday.

The facts were twisted so badly that the police had to convene a press conference on Friday to put the record straight, besides warning those involved in sharing ‘misleading content’ of dire consequences.

Material belonging to the defence ministry was being transported through Kadapa district along with army and police escort on Thursday. The same was captured on mobile phones by passersby, while some miscreants shared on social media platforms that a huge amount of cash was being transported in huge trucks, which went viral as it happened ahead of the general elections.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Md. Shareef brushed aside the social media content as far from truth and warned the mischief mongers of dire consequences, if they continued to spread fake news.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.