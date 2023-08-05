ADVERTISEMENT

Social media monitoring cell will be set up in Kakinada, says SP

August 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar on Saturday said a decision has been taken to set up a district social media monitoring cell to prevent cybercrime.

He was speaking at the half-year review meeting on crime in the district which was chaired by Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar here. 

Mr. Sateesh Kumar apprised Mr. Ashok Kumar that crime against women and children had come down over the past three years in the district. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional SP P. Srinivas, Additional SP (SEB) Prem Kajal and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US