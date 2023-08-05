HamberMenu
Social media monitoring cell will be set up in Kakinada, says SP

August 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar on Saturday said a decision has been taken to set up a district social media monitoring cell to prevent cybercrime.

He was speaking at the half-year review meeting on crime in the district which was chaired by Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar here. 

Mr. Sateesh Kumar apprised Mr. Ashok Kumar that crime against women and children had come down over the past three years in the district. 

Additional SP P. Srinivas, Additional SP (SEB) Prem Kajal and other officials were present.

