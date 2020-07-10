Andhra Pradesh

Social media group’s gesture to jawans

A WhatsApp group, Palakarimpu, has donated ₹11,111 to the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF). The amount was paid online on Friday.

The group comprises 200 members across the globe from different sectors, and its aim is to extend financial aid to the poor Brahmin community for education, medial, marriage and other purposes, said the group admin D. Parvathipathi.

Members of the group extended financial help to many priests in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the global health emergency, he added.

