Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 24 June 2020 00:05 IST
Comments
Social media activist arrested
Updated: 24 June 2020 00:05 IST
The CID officials on Tuesday arrested a social media activist, Chigurumamilla Krishna Rao from Krishna district for allegedly posting unverified comments in various social media groups.
The CID officials, who reportedly gave an arrest intimation to Mr. Rao, took him into custody, and produced him before a court. They also questioned the accused a few days ago for allegedly posting comments on government schemes and writing comments against some people’s representatives. Investigation is on.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...