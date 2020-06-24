Social media activist arrested

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2020 00:05 IST

The CID officials on Tuesday arrested a social media activist, Chigurumamilla Krishna Rao from Krishna district for allegedly posting unverified comments in various social media groups.

The CID officials, who reportedly gave an arrest intimation to Mr. Rao, took him into custody, and produced him before a court. They also questioned the accused a few days ago for allegedly posting comments on government schemes and writing comments against some people’s representatives. Investigation is on.

